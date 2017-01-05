THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace makes donation to cancer foundation

THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace recently donated $10,000 in cash and $2,500 worth of Christmas gifts to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.



CEO Mitch Bitten delivered the check and presents.



Britten made the donation as way to demonstrate how cannabis companies can be good corporate citizens, dedicated to doing their part to make a lasting positive impact on the community.



“The cannabis industry has the potential to bring not only more revenue to the state’s coffers, but also to positively affect community organizations who share our passion for improving individuals’ quality of life,” explained Britten.



Britten relocated his family to Las Vegas two years ago from Colorado, where he was a leader in developing that state’s medical marijuana industry. There, he served as director of operations for the nation’s largest producer, retailer and employer in both the medical and recreational marijuana industry in Colorado. For his Nevada enterprises, Britten partnered with long-time Nevadans Ed Findlay, Julie Murray, chief executive officer/principal, Moonridge Group; and Phillip Peckman, CEO, Peckman Capital, all of whom have years of outstanding business and community service throughout the valley.



Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1993, which offers over 45 programs and services including a variety of educational services, financial support and counseling for critically-ill children and their families living in Southern Nevada.



THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace says they are focused on well grown, high-quality cannabis and are dedicated to the well-being of its patients.