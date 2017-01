LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A valley family received a life-changing gift Thursday from Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.



The organization granted Allie Gardner's wish for a new bathroom with a custom bathtub.



Gardner, 17, has spinal muscular atrophy, a rare disease that prevents her from speaking, moving and breathing on her own.



Her mother, Sandy, says bathtime is Allie's happiest time of day. She had outgrown the tub she was using, so a new one was a perfect wish for her.



Gardner's brother, Cashel, is three years older and also has spinal muscular atrophy.