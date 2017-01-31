Goodwill opening second Henderson location this week

Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host the grand opening of the nonprofit’s second Henderson location on Friday.



A brief ribbon cutting ceremony and presentation will start at 8:30 a.m. at the location at 1451 S. Boulder Highway, near East Horizon Drive. The store will open at 9 a.m.



The new 17,000-square-foot build-to-suit location includes a 11,000-square-foot sales floor and a covered two-lane drive-thru donation center. The new store is located in the Horizon Town Center shopping area. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new store in May 2016.



Approximately 45 new full-time jobs were created in Goodwill of Southern Nevada’s retail and operations department to support the new location.



Goodwill of Southern Nevada opened its first Henderson store in 2000 at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street. That location was moved to a new build-to-suit facility at 1390 American Pacific Drive (at Stephanie Street) in March 2015.



The American Pacific Drive location doubled the amount of square footage and allowed for a drive-thru donation center. The expansion also created 15 new jobs.