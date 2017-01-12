FirstService Residential employees volunteer at Magical Forest

More than 30 associates from FirstService Residential volunteered at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest during the holiday season.



The associates manned activity stations and rides as a part of Cheyenne’s Magical School Bus Tour program. FirstService Residential also sponsored a class of students from Doris Hancock Elementary School, which provided them transportation, admission, and backpack of goodies to take home.



Nicole Caples, a volunteer and associate with FirstService Residential, knows first-hand the importance of the many services that Opportunity Village provides. Caples 18-year-old nephew, Brock was diagnosed with Downs Syndrome shortly after he was born and was not expected to live past the age of five. Nicole has been volunteering at Opportunity Village since 1990. “It's very important for people to understand that just because someone has an intellectual disability doesn't mean they don't want the same out of life as people without a disability. They want a purpose in life and Opportunity Village provides this for them,” said Caples.



Founded in 1954, Opportunity Village is a non-profit organization that serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities.