American Red Cross installs smoke alarms for day of service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The American Red Cross installed 1,000 smoke alarms as part of the day of service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.



Volunteers installed them at Desert Inn Mobile Estates, located near Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive.



People who do not have working smoke alarms in their homes are invited to call (702) 697-1707 to make an appointment to have a smoke alarm installed for free by a trained Red Cross volunteer.