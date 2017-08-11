New neighborhood hospital opens on Flamingo Road

A new neighborhood hospital on Flamingo Road is now open.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Aug. 10 for Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican's West Flamingo Campus,



The West Flamingo Campus building is two stories tall and 38,500 square feet. Its emergency room is open 24/7 and the hospital will provide patients in the area access to comprehensive, high-quality care.



The neighborhood hospital is the third of four such hospitals in the area. The first one opened on June 26 on Craig Road in North Las Vegas. The second on Blue Diamond Road opened July 26.



The address is 9880 W. Flamingo Road.