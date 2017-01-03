Nevada Health Centers receives van donation from NV Energy
11:23 AM, Jan 3, 2017
Share Article
Nevada Health Centers is thrilled to announce it has received a generous donation of a 2006 Ford passenger van from the NV Energy vehicle donations program.
The vehicle will be used by NV Energy to transport employees between rural locations and will now be used by Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) to help with transportation needs of employees and supplies between NVHC’s 18 primary care health centers located throughout Nevada.