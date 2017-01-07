Neon Museum hosting stargazing event Saturday

Looking to do some stargazing this weekend?



On Saturday, the Neon Museum will host its fourth-annual “Stars and Stardust: Sidewalk Astronomy in the Neon Boneyard” event. To be held from 6 to 9 p.m., this event offers stargazing especially for families and is presented in partnership with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society and the College of Southern Nevada Planetarium.



The evening will begin in the illuminated Neon Boneyard before the lights are dimmed to afford a clearer view of the stars.



Participants in the “Stars and Stardust” astronomy event can enjoy using a variety of professional telescope equipment to observe the night sky. Children can also enjoy a self-paced solar system scavenger hunt activity and making space-themed scratchboard art.



This program is part of the Neon Museum’s ongoing effort to provide enriching educational experiences to people of all ages in a culturally important setting.



Admission to Stars and Stardust is free and no registration is required. The general public may attend from 7 to 9 p.m.; Neon Museum members are welcome to have early access from 6 to 7 p.m.