MGM Resorts seeking more than 1,000 summer employees

Don’t let the cold weather fool you, it’s time to think about summer. MGM Resorts is hiring seasonal employees for all properties across the Strip.

MGM Resorts is gearing up for the busy Las Vegas pool season by holding a Seasonal Career Fair to fill more than 1,000 poolside positions at 13 different resorts on the Las Vegas Strip: ARIA, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, The Signature at MGM Grand and Vdara.

They are looking for engaging, energetic employees to support seasonal pool and hotel operations. Positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, cabana hosts, cocktail servers, cooks, food servers, bartenders, receptionists, security officers, massage therapists and more.

The Seasonal Career Fair is Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay in the South Convention Center on the second floor in the Oceanside Ballroom.