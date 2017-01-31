MGM launches resort-branded emoji sticker pack

MGM Resorts International has launched the first resort-branded sticker pack in Las Vegas.



Once downloaded, users of both Android and iOS can access the “Las Vegas Stickers Pack by MGM Resorts International” through the text message keyboard and interact with more than 20 Las Vegas and MGM Resorts-themed animated images.



The free app launched on Dec. 27, 2016, and to date the branded content has been shared more than 1.4 million times, while the app has been downloaded more than 294,000 times.



Emoji choices include a combination of MGM Resorts properties and well-known landmarks around The Strip including Bellagio, MGM Grand, New York-New York, the famous “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign, a slot machine and Red Rock Canyon.