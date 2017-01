McDonald's restaurants around the Las Vegas valley are hosting Coffee with a Cop on Feb. 1. from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Participants can chat with local law enforcement officials from multiple jurisdictions and ask questions. Those who attend will also receive a free small coffee.



Coffee with a Cop will be held at the following locations:

Northeast - 2886 S. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89121

Southeast - 10020 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, NV 89052

Central - 3700 S. Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Northwest - 108 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Northwest - 900 S. Rampart, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Northeast - 6680 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89156