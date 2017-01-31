McDonald's hosting Coffee With A Cop Wednesday

KTNV Staff
4:19 PM, Jan 30, 2017

McDonald's restaurants around Las Vegas will be hosting Coffee With a Cop events Wednesday.
 
During this complimentary small McCafé Coffee promotion, six southern Nevada McDonald’s restaurants will also host officers from multiple jurisdictions who will be available to meet customers and answer questions. It will be held from 8 to 10 a.m.
 
Coffee with a Cop will be at the following McDonald’s locations:
 
· Northeast - 2886 S. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89121

· Southeast - 10020 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, NV 89052

· Central - 3700 S. Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

· Northwest - 108 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

· Northwest - 900 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89128

· Northeast - 6680 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89156

