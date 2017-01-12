Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Las Vegas

Events

Broadway In The Hood will present the heart-wrenching stage play about the last 24 hours of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life called The Mountaintop. Starring Tiffany Thompson and Mario People, the play runs from Jan. 13-15 at The Smith Center.

The 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade will be held on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas. The route runs down 4th Street and concludes at Ogden Avenue.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is offering free admission on Jan. 16. Visitors will have access to a scenic drive, hiking and mountain biking trails, rock climbing, horseback riding, road biking, picnic areas and nature observation opportunities. Camping and group day use will remain in effect.

Clark County is hosting a Martin Luther King Day of Service at the Sunrise Trailhead on Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers will clean up the surrounding area by picking up trash and removing graffiti. You can register by emailing Clark County Wetlands Park at wetlands@clarkcountynv.gov or by calling (702) 455-7522.

To commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King's life of public service, the rangers at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park invite volunteers to join them for a morning of community service. Participants will line trails with stones, plant trees and pick up trash from some of the park’s hard-to-reach places. Warm beverages, a crackling fire and gratitude to all of those who participate will be provided in the visitor center. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16. Entrance fee will be waived for those participating in event.



Closures and Schedule changes



The RTC transit system will operate on a Saturday schedule on Jan. 16. Route detours will also take place from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to road closures for the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade.

Henderson City Hall, Municipal Court, and all recreation centers, senior centers and pools will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All online payment services will be available. The Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Dr., will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

