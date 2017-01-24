Man wins more than $900,000 in Westgate SuperContest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook gave a lucky man a check of more than $900,000 Monday.



Damon Graham won $905,482 in the SuperContest, which is billed as the World's Ultimate Pro Football Handicapping Contest. The event celebrated its 28th anniversary this year with a record 1,854 contestants.



Contestants can win their share of the prize pool by paying a $1,500 entry fee prior to the start of the regular professional football season and then picking 5 games each week against the point spread throughout the 17-week regular season.