Man wins more than $900,000 in Westgate SuperContest

Katherine Jarvis
5:12 PM, Jan 23, 2017
12 mins ago
Matias Tautimez/KTNV
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook gave a lucky man a check of more than $900,000 Monday.

Damon Graham won $905,482 in the SuperContest, which is billed as the World's Ultimate Pro Football Handicapping Contest. The event celebrated its 28th anniversary this year with a record 1,854 contestants.

Contestants can win their share of the prize pool by paying a $1,500 entry fee prior to the start of the regular professional football season and then picking 5 games each week against the point spread throughout the 17-week regular season.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top