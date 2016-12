Madame Tussauds Las Vegas gave back to children and families in need this holiday season at the Children's Hospital of Nevada.

Guests who visited the Las Vegas attraction could give back to the local community by purchasing a teddy bear in the gift shop.

For every teddy bear purchased, one was donated to a child who is being treated at the Children's Hospital of Nevada.

For the holiday season Madame Tussauds Las Vegas redressed Miley Cyrus on a holiday themed “wrecking ball” based on her hit song to bring awareness to this cause.