Lyftie Awards names MGM Grand Most Visited Hotel in U.S.

Lyft, the fastest-growing rideshare company in U.S., has announced the winners of the second annual Lyftie Awards, an awards program that celebrates the businesses and points of interest with the most Lyft passenger drop-offs throughout the year.



This year, winners were named in 24 markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Denver and more.



In Las Vegas, the burger chain known for never using frozen meat or French fries and its secret menu -- In-N-Out -- was the most requested restaurant destination. Although Lyft didn't specify which location, we are guessing it is the location closest to the Las Vegas Strip on Tropicana Avenue. It is not unusual to see lines outside of the restaurant on the weekends or to sit for 30 to 45 minutes in the drive-thru lane.



The most visited bar in Las Vegas was Topgolf, which is the golf entertainment complex located near the MGM Grand.



And speaking of the MGM Grand, it was the most visited hotel in the nation for 2016.



Here is a list of the national winners and local winners. To see the winners for other states, click here.



NATIONAL



MOST VISITED RESTAURANT

ACME Feed & Seed, Nashville



MOST VISITED BAR

The Abbey, Los Angeles (winner for second time)



MOST VISITED HOTEL

MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas



MOST VISITED TRANSIT STOP

Union Station, Washington, D.C.



TOP TOURIST DESTINATION

Navy Pier, Chicago



LAS VEGAS



MOST VISITED RESTAURANT

In-N-Out Burger



MOST VISITED BAR

Topgolf



MOST VISITED EVENT VENUE

Brooklyn Bowl



MOST VISITED TRANSIT STOP

Las Vegas Convention Center



ONLY IN LAS VEGAS

Container Park



TRENDING DESTINATION

Inspire Rooftop



Lyft is available in more than 200 markets across the U.S. and has 315,000 active drivers.

