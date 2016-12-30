Lyftie Awards names MGM Grand Most Visited Hotel in U.S.

Joyce Lupiani
11:01 AM, Dec 29, 2016
5:42 PM, Dec 29, 2016

MGM Grand, In-and-Out and Topgolf were among the most popular in Las Vegas.

Lyft, the fastest-growing rideshare company in U.S., has announced the winners of the second annual Lyftie Awards, an awards program that celebrates the businesses and points of interest with the most Lyft passenger drop-offs throughout the year.

This year, winners were named in 24 markets, including New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Nashville, Chicago, Miami, Denver and more.

In Las Vegas, the burger chain known for never using frozen meat or French fries and its secret menu -- In-N-Out -- was the most requested restaurant destination. Although Lyft didn't specify which location, we are guessing it is the location closest to the Las Vegas Strip on Tropicana Avenue. It is not unusual to see lines outside of the restaurant on the weekends or to sit for 30 to 45 minutes in the drive-thru lane.

The most visited bar in Las Vegas was Topgolf, which is the golf entertainment complex located near the MGM Grand.

And speaking of the MGM Grand, it was the most visited hotel in the nation for 2016.

Here is a list of the national winners and local winners. To see the winners for other states, click here.

NATIONAL

MOST VISITED RESTAURANT
ACME Feed & Seed, Nashville

MOST VISITED BAR
The Abbey, Los Angeles (winner for second time)

MOST VISITED HOTEL
MGM Grand Hotel, Las Vegas

MOST VISITED TRANSIT STOP
Union Station, Washington, D.C.

TOP TOURIST DESTINATION
Navy Pier, Chicago

LAS VEGAS

MOST VISITED RESTAURANT
In-N-Out Burger

MOST VISITED BAR
Topgolf

MOST VISITED EVENT VENUE
Brooklyn Bowl

MOST VISITED TRANSIT STOP
Las Vegas Convention Center

ONLY IN LAS VEGAS
Container Park

TRENDING DESTINATION
Inspire Rooftop

Lyft is available in more than 200 markets across the U.S. and has 315,000 active drivers.
 

