Local woman pursues dream of selling Christmas cards

It's never too late to pursue your dreams and one local woman is doing just that with her handmade Christmas cards.



Judy Southwood, 77, has been making her own Christmas cards for her large family for many years.



She liked making them so much that she made extra and put them in a closet.



A couple of years ago, she asked her husband Bob what she should do with the cards. He told her that she should try to sell them.



So, she approached the Art Box at the Downtown Container Park. And now, you can buy her cards there.



You can also purchase cards on her website.