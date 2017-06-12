Local Hispanic students honored at annual Hispanic Baccalaureate

Fair
More than 1,300 Hispanic high school students from around the Las Vegas valley attended a baccalaureate Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The event was hosted by the Hispanic Educators Association of Nevada. This was the 30th year for the event. Dozens of student received scholarships from the Ronald McDonald House at the special event.
The event also recognized teachers of the year (Sergio Lopez-Chaparral High School and Carla Siller – Ira J. Earl Elementary School).