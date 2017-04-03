Local brewers featured in Great Vegas Festival of Beer

The Great Vegas Festival of Beer announced its lineup of brewers participating in the Grand Tasting from 3 to 7 p.m. on April 8.

Guests can check out local brews from PT's, Joseph James, CraftHaus, Banger Brewing, Bad Beat Brewing, Big Dog’s Brewing, Tenaya Creek, Hop Nuts Brewing and more.

More than 100 breweries will be there to serve over 500 different types of drinks throughout the festival. A full lineup is available at GreatVegasBeer.com/breweries.