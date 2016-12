Below is a list of upcoming job fairs in the Las Vegas area.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes for the free HireLive Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Suncoast hotel-casino. Job opportunities include Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and much more!

NATIONAL CAREER FAIRS HIRING EVENT -- JAN. 19

National Career Fairs is hosting a hiring event at Palace Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2017. The event is free for all career seekers. Visit nationalcareerfairs.com to register.