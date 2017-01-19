Lee Canyon now offers snowshoeing on a new 1.2-mile Nordic trail at the McWilliams Recreation Area.



Snowshoe rentals are $10 at Lee Canyon Sports or guests can use their own equipment. Snowshoeing is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Snowshoers are advised to dress warmly and wear waterproof footwear. The McWilliams Recreation Area has picnic spots and fire pits available for use. The picnic area and trail can be reserved for private functions by contacting the resort.



Weather permitting, Lee Canyon’s winter season is expected to run through March 2017. For more information about the resort, visit its website.