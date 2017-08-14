Using LED drum sticks and long-exposure photography, drummers like Bill Ward from Black Sabbath and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers are able to "paint" with their music.

The results are on display until Oct. 1 at the Gallery of Music & Art, located inside the Forum Shops.

Other drummers included in the exhibit are Steven Adler from Guns N' Roses, Steve Smith from Journey, Carl Palmer from Asia, Chad Sexton from 311, and Dave Lombardo from Slayer.

Gallery Manager John Graff was particularly fond of Palmer's work.

"Large gongs are a signature of his performance art," Graff explained. "When he paints with gongs, it talks about the history of drumming throughout mankind. That's what I see."

Palmer is also one of the pioneers of the rhythm-on-canvas medium, and he'll be making an appearance at the gallery on August 27 from 4-6 p.m.