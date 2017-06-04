Laundromat gets a street art makeover, helps local families in need

A+ Laundromat at 2448 East Bonanza Road has a new look.

As part of the #CLEANcampaign, which aims to deliver a positive message through the power of street art, the laundromat now has a 3-foot by 40-foot mural painted above the machines.

The mural was painted over the course of three hours on Saturday.

Led by Current Initiatives (Current), the campaign also coincides with the Laundry Project, which assists lower-income residents and families by providing the necessary items to wash and dry clothes and linens.

Current is also running another Laundry Project at Las Vegas Coin Laundry, located at 1748 East Charleston Boulevard. Over the past eight years, Laundry Projects have helped more than 900 families in Las Vegas.