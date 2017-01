The first set of twins born in 2017 in Las Vegas received a special visit from the Imperial Twins from "KÀ" by Cirque du Soleil on Jan. 4.



It happened at University Medical Center.



Cast from the show presented the lucky new mother of two a care package including an overnight stay at MGM, tickets to "KÀ," dinner, and a gift card for the spa at MGM for the mom. They will also give the family tickets to "KÀ" for when the twins turn 5 years old (minimum age to attend the show).



The show is presented at the MGM Grand.