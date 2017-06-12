Junior Achievement's annual charity poker tournament at Planet Hollywood

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevadaa held its 7th annual Charity Poker Tournament on June 11 at Planet Hollywood.
JA's tournament routinely attracts poker professionals, aspiring players and spectators. More than 200 players were expected to register. The lucky grand prize winner scores a coveted seat at the World Series of Poker's Main Event taking place this summer at Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino (a $10,000 value) or $7,500 cash option, winner choice.
"Our annual poker tournament is one of my favorite events of the year because it is an incredible opportunity for members of our community to join together and raise funds while having a great time. Money raised from this event will help enable us to continue teaching young people how to be financially successful and aspire to greater things," says Michelle Jackson, President of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.
Shawn Tempesta, who is a co-host for the "Morning Blend" on Channel 13, participated in the tournament.