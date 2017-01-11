Joel and Victoria Osteen to host 'Night of Hope' in Las Vegas

Joel and Victoria Osteen will hold “A Night of Hope” on Jan. 27 at T-Mobile Arena.

Tens of thousands fill arenas and stadiums across America to hear a message of hope from Joel and Victoria Osteen.

Joel Osteen reaches one of the largest audiences in the U.S. and across the globe. Millions of people worldwide are inspired through his weekly television broadcasts, New York Times bestselling books, worship events, popular weekly podcast and now Joel Osteen Radio on SiriusXM channel 128.

Joel and Victoria are the pastors of America’s largest church and one of the most diverse - the 52,000 strong Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

Tickets are $15.00 and are available at the venue box office, AXS.com, (888) 929-7849.

This Night of Hope will bring together people of all different backgrounds from across the region for an exciting time of praise and worship where lives are changed and hope is restored.