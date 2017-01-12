The Cosmpolitan hosts Supporting Our Veterans event

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was honored to host military leaders and various veteran organizations for a year in review of the resort’s Supporting Our Veterans program. The celebratory event also featured a preview of how the resort will continue to support the veteran community and military families in 2017.



The Cosmopolitan has made veteran affairs a top priority through various events and accolades including the announcement of The U.S. Amy’s Partnership for Youth Success program, becoming a Green Zone Employer, hosting the Supporting Our Veterans Career Fair as well as being presented the Seven Seals Award by Employer Support of Guard and Reserve (ESGR).



Notable speakers at the event included Daniel Espino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Senior Vice President of People; Lori Calderon, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Director of Talent Acquisition; and Michael McDermott, Founder at Arcadia Group LLC. – The Blackstone Group.