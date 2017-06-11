More than 2 dozen locals complete Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Janica Regala graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Regala is a 2014 graduate of Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Erik Gonzales graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Gonzales is the son of Monica and Nick Gordon of Henderson. He is a 2012 graduate of Silverado High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Austin M. Vaughan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Vaughan is the son of Tony C. Vaughan of Las Vegas., and grandson of Terressa and Kenneth Skinner of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. He is a 2016 graduate of Southampton High School, Courtland, Va.



U.S. Air Force Airman Mariah F. Maas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Maas is the daughter of Martin and Tammara Slatsky of Las Vegas. She is also the wife of Taylor Maas. The airman graduated in 2014 from Arbor View High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Ryan K. Bushorn graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Bushorn is the son of Robert K. and Martha M. Bushorn of Las Vegas. He is a 2015 graduate of Edward W. Clark High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Deondre M. Saunders graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Saunders is the son of Taressa J. Washington of Las Vegas. He is a 2016 graduate of Centennial High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Connor R. Crosby graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Crosby is the son of Howard and Jennifer Crosby of Las Vegas. He is also the brother of Caitlyn Crosby. The airman is a 2016 graduate of Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Tyler D. Antonio graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Antonio is the son of Lilybeth Antonio of Las Vegas. He is a 2016 graduate of Southwest Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Oscar Escobedo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Escobedo is the son of Jose Escobedo and Yolanda Escobedo of Las Vegas. He is a 2016 graduate of Las Vegas High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Collin P. Mcnulty graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2015 graduate of Spring Valley High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Paige D. Mitchell graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Mitchell is the daughter of Keith Mitchell and Jeni Harris and step-daughter of Dale Harris, all of Las Vegas. She is also the granddaughter of Don "Speedy" Williams and Christine Baker of Silvis, Ill., and Burton Mitchell of Salisbury, Md. The airman graduated in 2016 from Arbor View High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Justin F. Zuluaga graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Zuluaga is the son of Eliza F. and James G. Zuluaga of Las Vegas. He is a 2015 graduate of Silverado High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Randen N. Odo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Odo is the son of Randy and Kerry Odo of Las Vegas., and grandson of Carole Odo of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is a 2013 graduate of Shadow Ridge High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Sanong Jarnegan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Jarnegan is the son of Pranee and Michael Jarnegan of Las Vegas. He is also the husband of Jennifer Barnes-Jarnegan and father of Hailey. The airman graduated in 2002 from Las Vegas High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew J. Clarke graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Clarke is the grandson of Craig and Jackie Carpenter of Cape Coral, Fla. He is a 2015 graduate of Arbor View High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Brianna C. Sandy graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Sandy is the daughter of Charles and Ericka Scott of Las Vegas. She is a 2016 graduate of Durango High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Joel S. Torres graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Torres earned distinction as an honor graduate. He is the son of Raul and Rachelle Torres of Las Vegas. The airman graduated in 2016 from Centennial High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Vincent S. Cortorillo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Cortorillo is the son of Theresa and Vincent Cortorillo of Las Vegas. He is a 2013 graduate of Spring Valley High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Jared M. Goldstein graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Goldstein is the son of Daisy and Eli Goldstein of Las Vegas. He is a 2014 graduate of Sierra Vista High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Kara B. Kubala graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Kubala is the daughter of Kristin L. Kubala of Las Vegas., and Thomas M. Kubala of Huntingtown, Md., and former ward of Robert W. Ames III of Las Vegas. She is also the sister of Vincent T. Kubala. The airman graduated in 2016 from Sierra Vista High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniela Ybarra graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Ybarra is the daughter of Jose and Maria Ybarra of Las Vegas., and sister of Jose Ybarra of Henderson. She graduated in 2016 from Durango High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Xavier Bradford graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Bradford is the son of Jodie Bradford of Las Vegas. He is a 2015 graduate of Arbor View High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Gage S. Motl graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Motl is the son of Jessica Lapham and Jason Motl of Las Vegas. He is a 2016 graduate of Arbor View High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Paul Sexner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Sexner is the son of Alexis Sexner and Scott Sexner of Las Vegas. He is also the husband of Bethany Sexner and father of Emma. The airman graduated in 2012 from Advanced Technologies Academy, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Jared A. Smith graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Smith is the son of Melissa Sittler and Joe Smith and step-son of Jeff Muniz, all of Las Vegas. He graduated in 2016 from Durango High School, Las Vegas.



U.S. Air Force Airman Anthony Pasaye graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2011 graduate of Valley High School, Las Vegas.

