Annual pancake breakfast at Fire Station 20

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and the County’s Parks & Recreation Department and Fire Department will host their annual pancake breakfast and open house event on April 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station 20, located at 5865 Judson St., near Nellis and Lake Mead Boulevard. Drowning prevention will be the focus with the arrival of spring weather in the Las Vegas Valley. Pancakes will be served at the event while supplies last.



The Fire Department hosts open houses with community partners every other month on Saturdays at different fire stations in the County. “Our open houses are very popular with the public, and we appreciate all the participation we get from our partnering organizations to help make these events a success,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell. “This time of year it’s important to raise awareness about drowning prevention and the need to designate a water watcher any time your children are near a swimming pool or any body of water because accidents can happen very quickly.”



The April 15 open house will feature “jaws of life” demonstrations to show equipment used to remove victims from car crashes. There will be a children’s fishing derby and tours of the fire station, vehicles, and the Department of Building Fire Prevention’s safety house. Scheduled partners include Nevada Child Seekers, Car Seats for Christy, Clark County’ Office of Emergency Management and its Business License Department, Health Plan of Nevada, Southwest Gas, Clark County Department of Family Services, Liberty Mutual, UNLV School of Dental Medicine, Nevada Senior Medical Patrol, Immunize Nevada, Metro volunteers with McGruff the crime dog, and the Fire Department’s popular “Captain-B-Safe” inflatable firefighter character.



The next open house will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 28, 10820 W. Sahara Ave. Summer safety will be the theme. Accommodations For Persons With Disabilities: Fire Department open houses are accessible. Citizens requiring an accommodation should notify the Department of specific needs at least five days prior to the date of the events by contacting Kelly Foster at (702) 455-7327.