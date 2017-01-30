Henderson offering free CERT course

The Southern Nevada Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the City of Henderson are offering a free course in February.



The course will take place on Feb. 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Henderson Fire Training Center on 401 Parkson Road.



Each student will receive instruction in disaster preparedness, fire suppression, emergency medical response, search and rescue, terrorism, and weapons of mass destruction. Attendees will also get a free backpack full of emergency supplies.



The course is open to the public. To register, visit NVCERT.org.