Ronald McDonald Care Mobile providing dental care to Las Vegas-area children

Nevada Health Centers' Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be providing dental care to Las Vegas valley children at multiple locations this month.



The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants.



Services provided include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, X-rays and oral health education.



Nevada Health Centers accepts most dental insurance plans, Medicaid and Nevada Check-up. A sliding fee scale is also available for uninsured patients.



The Care Mobile will be at WIC Cambridge, located at 3900 Cambridge St., Jan. 17-19; WIC Arville, located at 4601 W. Sahara Ave., Jan. 24-25; and WIC North Las Vegas, located at 2225 Civic Center Drive, Jan. 26. The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at all locations.



To make an appointment, call 702-597-3898.