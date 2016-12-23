Healthy Henderson Fair to take place Jan. 14

The city of Henderson is hosting a Healthy Henderson Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

Participation is free for all ages.



The health fair showcases the city’s Healthy Henderson fitness, health and wellness program, which encourages people to get fit and stay healthy through exercise, educational and recreational classes, and wellness activities. The fair also features more than 40 health and wellness booths, children’s activities, bounce houses, class and fitness demonstrations, face painting, and a food truck.



For additional information about the fair or Healthy Henderson, call 702-267-5800 or visit cityofhenderson.com.