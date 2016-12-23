Healthy Henderson Fair to take place Jan. 14

KTNV Staff
10:22 PM, Dec 22, 2016
AP IMAGES
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The city of Henderson is hosting a Healthy Henderson Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

Participation is free for all ages.
 
The health fair showcases the city’s Healthy Henderson fitness, health and wellness program, which encourages people to get fit and stay healthy through exercise, educational and recreational classes, and wellness activities. The fair also features more than 40 health and wellness booths, children’s activities, bounce houses, class and fitness demonstrations, face painting, and a food truck.
 
For additional information about the fair or Healthy Henderson, call 702-267-5800 or visit cityofhenderson.com.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top