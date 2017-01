Two good Samaritans hung 90 scarves around the fences, trees, traffic posts near Woodlawn Cemetery to provide warmth to people in need.



The anonymous duo said that they were inspired by a Facebook post with the same act happening in other cities.



"We thought, 'Why can't we do this for Las Vegas?'" wrote one Samaritan in a statement provided to 13 Action News.



They also said that MountainView Hospital graciously donated the scarves.