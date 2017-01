Golden Entertainment, which operates tavern brands like PT's Pub and Sierra Gold, announced the opening of seven new locations in the Las Vegas valley.



The expansion is expected to create 200 full-time and part-time jobs for Nevada residents.



New locations for 2017 include the following:

7355 South Buffalo Drive near West Warm Springs Road – near the Rhodes Ranch residential and golf community.

South Valley View Boulevard north of Interstate 215 in an existing tavern site.

4880 West Silverado Ranch Boulevard near South Decatur Boulevard.

A development site on Blue Diamond Road and South El Capitan Way, near the Mountain’s Edge residential community.

8275 South Fort Apache Road near Huntington Cove Parkway, situated just west of Rhodes Ranch.

7550 Oso Blanca Road, near North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills.

A development site in the Green Valley Ranch community of Henderson.



Job opportunities will be announced throughout 2017. For an up-to-date list, click here.