Frankie Moreno to perform at Suncoast

Frankie Moreno will come to the Suncoast Showroom on Saturday, Feb 4.

He has headlined shows on the famous Las Vegas Strip, as well as sold-out concerts at New York’s Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl. Moreno was nominated for an Emmy Award thanks to his 2014 TV special, “Songs at Home.”

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online or in-person.

Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending on availability) at the venue box office.