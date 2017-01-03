The Foothill High School Marching Band performed in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 2 in Pasadena, California.

Foothill's appearance marks the first time in the parade's 128-year history that a Clark County School District program was selected to perform at the event. 284 students marched in the parade.

Travis Pardee has been the director of bands for Foothill since 2002. The program started with a group of approximately 80 members and has grown to include almost 350 students.

The band appeared in nine Bands of America Finals and participated in several international events such as the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The Foothill Color Guard has also won several indoor Winter Guard competitions, and the Drumline is a five-time finalist for the Winter Guard International World Championships.