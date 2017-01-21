FIT, CARE Complex combine provide clothing for the needy

A valuable partnership between Care Complex and Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow (FIT) has helped fill a giant need of clothing for the homeless in Southern Nevada.

The working partnership of Care Complex and FIT began in the fall of last year. Since then, case workers with FIT and Care Complex have helped dozens of people in need with even greater numbers to be helped in the future. The latest donation from members of FIT included women’s sweaters, along with men’s and women’s transitional clothing.

FIT program specialist Schuyler Ritchie said he often runs into needs for clothing for both men and women.

“There is a huge need for interview or work clothing,” said Ritchie, who has worked with FIT for two years. “Most of our clients don’t have nice clothing or the money to spend. They’re very happy to have something decent to wear as they search for employment.”

Mat Ellis of CARE Complex echoed Richie’s comments.

“We would really want to see more donations like this in the future,” said Ellis, a native Las Vegan who is now the operations manager of Critical Assistance Relief Effort, otherwise known as CARE. “There is so much that we can do to help people in need.”

For instance, CARE helps homeless people with transitional services such as transportation, identification, job readiness and employment clothing. FIT’s Information Technology Support Specialist Kent Carter was formerly homeless and linked Ellis with FIT.

“I was homeless in 2016 and a convicted felon,” Carter explained. “Together with help from both CARE and FIT, I was able to gain independence and end homelessness. I no longer require social assistance from any organization.”

Further information regarding FIT can be found by calling 702-367-4348 or by visiting www.lasvegasfit.org . while further information regarding, CARE can be found by visiting www.carecomplex.org or by email at mat@carecomplex.com.

Further information regarding CARE can be found by visiting www.carecomplex.org. FIT is situated at 1931 Stella Lake St. in the northwest valley near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard. It will celebrate its 20th anniversary Aug. 27.

Further information can be found by calling 702-367-4348 or by visiting www.lasvegasfit.org

CONTRIBUTED BY MIKE HENLE