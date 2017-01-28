First Mega Millions winning ticket of 2017 sold at Primm Valley Lotto

The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2017 was won Friday night after a single ticket matched all six numbers drawn.



The ticket had the white balls of 17, 37, 53, 54 and 61, plus the Mega Ball 8.



The lucky winning ticket is worth an estimated $188 million ($112 million cash). It was purchased at Primm Valley Lotto in Nipton, Calif., on the Nevada state line.



The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Georgia on November 18, and is the largest since last summer’s $536 million. That jackpot, won in Indiana, was the third largest Mega Millions prize in history.



In this jackpot run, since Nov. 18 there have been more than 23.7 million winning tickets sold at all prize levels, including 18 worth $1 million or more.



The jackpot resets to $15 million ($8 million cash) for the next drawing on Jan. 31.