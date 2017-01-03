First Friday of 2017 to 'Step into the Future'

First Friday Foundation announces that the January 6 First Friday is a “Step into the Future.”

Key elements for this month include:

-First Friday's Featured Artist: Lake Paints. Creating a live spray paint piece on the Mission Linen Building on the Coolidge Street side.

-“Step into the Future” – interactive art project where guests stamp footprints onto a canvas (using First Friday provided shoes) and write their wishes for 2017.

-Jasmine Farro will also be helping guests paint by numbers.

-Live Entertainment Line Up features Joey Micelli & Jazzy from 8:00 – 8:45 pm with TEEJ from 9:00 to 9:45 pm.

First Friday takes place on the first Friday of each month in the Arts District which begins at 1025 First Street in downtown Las Vegas.