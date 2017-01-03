--> KTNV 13 First Alert Weather Traffic All Sections 13 First Alert Weather + Today's Forecast Interactive Radar Current Conditions 7 Day Forecast Ski Forecast More Weather Video School Day Forecast Travel Forecast Southern CA and Southwest Alerts 13 Weather Kids 100 Degrees of Summer Weather Photo Gallery Traffic + Traffic map and stories KTNV News + Contact 13 Call For Action You Ask. We Investigate. National Dirty Dining Caught on Camera Crime Stadium Squatter Spotters Sports Consumer Send Us News Tips Marijuana Financial Fitness Zone Interviews Hockey in Las Vegas PositivelyLV + 13 Things Entertainment and Dining For Our Teens Business Downtown Hometown Heroes Nonprofits Education Homes Health Job Fairs in Las Vegas Community Calendar Links We Mentioned + View links mentioned on news Now Trending + Now Trending video and stories Holiday Contests + View all contests Morning Blend + Morning Blend Hosts Salute to Nevada Veterans Give Back Recipes Contact Videos + Livestream Newsy Chopper 13 Live Stream KTNV on YouTube The List Right This Minute Photo Galleries + Weather Photos Lost Pets Mug Shots Making Headlines See all photo galleries Marketplace + Shop Smart Circulars American Medicine Today Senior Care About Us + Contact Us TV Schedule Staff Jobs Digital Advertising Closed Captioning Support Current 56° Cloudy 3-Day Forecast HI: 57° LO: 49° HI: 57° LO: 44° HI: 62° LO: 45° All Weather Alerts Traffic current alerts 5 Traffic Sign In + Newsletters Sign Out + Manage Email Preferences First Friday of 2017 to 'Step into the Future' 9:55 AM, Jan 3, 2017 4 hours ago Share Article First Friday Facebook page Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Show Caption Hide Caption Previous Next First Friday Foundation announces that the January 6 First Friday is a “Step into the Future.” Key elements for this month include: -First Friday's Featured Artist: Lake Paints. Creating a live spray paint piece on the Mission Linen Building on the Coolidge Street side. -“Step into the Future” – interactive art project where guests stamp footprints onto a canvas (using First Friday provided shoes) and write their wishes for 2017. -Jasmine Farro will also be helping guests paint by numbers. -Live Entertainment Line Up features Joey Micelli & Jazzy from 8:00 – 8:45 pm with TEEJ from 9:00 to 9:45 pm. First Friday takes place on the first Friday of each month in the Arts District which begins at 1025 First Street in downtown Las Vegas. For more information, click here. Share Article A Share A A A Share Article Read Full Story Also on PositivelyLV Cirque du Soleil brings VR back to the Strip Adults-only night at DISCOVERY Children's Museum Nevada Health Centers receives van donation Food, drink specials for CES attendees First Friday of 2017 to 'Step into the Future' Best and worst cities for keeping resolutions Also on KTNV.com Watch: Chopper 13 Live Stream Where to drink Bloody Marys in Las Vegas Top Digital Stories of 2016 on KTNV.com List of Las Vegas job fairs Upcoming local fundraisers PHOTOS: Mug Shots Making Headlines