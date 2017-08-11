Faith Lutheran school unveils new facility

Faith Lutheran Middle and High School revealed a brand-new 13,000-square-foot building with 10 classrooms Thursday.



The new facility will be used for the school's Film and Broadcast Academy and for its Wealth Consulting Group Business and Entrepreneurship Academy.



The WCG Business & Entrepreneurship Academy will be compromised of project-based courses that will give students experience in multiple business disciplines. Students will learn the essentials of business from creating a business plan for professional review, participate in MicroBank and starting their own business. Students will learn the foundations of personal finance, accounting, marketing, finance, economics and cutting-edge principles to their leadership style. The business setting includes a corporate lobby, state-of-the-art A/V, and a video system that will run the New York Stock Exchange ticker.



The Film & Broadcast Academy’s new classroom will provide students the opportunity to delve into the art and craft of visual storytelling. This academy will give students access to top media technology with advanced cameras, drones and a production studio and recording studio where students create and produce their own films, live broadcasts, radio and audio production, podcasts and online content.