'Factory of Dreams' a beautiful reality for quinceañeras

Las Vegas has become a huge town for quinceañera celebrations for excited 15-year-old girls.

In the Latino community, a quinceañera marks the transition from childhood to adulthood. The celebration typically involves a large gathering of family and friends to celebrate this milestone.

The "birthday girl" is showered with gifts and gets to wear a ballgown fit for a princess. It's an event that many girls look forward to and want to be special.

The banquet community has recognized a need for space to hold these galas. A quick look on Yelp shows over 60 possible locations to hold a quinceañera.

These banquet halls range from small spaces to large areas that can hold hundreds of potential guests.

Among the banquet halls that we found, a hidden gem was uncovered in the pack.

Factory of Dreams Hall located at 6360 South Pecos Road has a formula that works. Not only is the space beautiful, but they have a full staff that is ready to make any quinceañera, wedding or special event memorable.

David Chavez who represents Factory of Dreams tells us, "We want to help the families have a day they will never forget. We take great pride in what we do. Every detail is important to us."

Factory of Dreams has beautiful chandeliers, an LED dance floor and plenty of room for your party to have a great time. They also provide catering and alcohol services for adult guests.

Many banquet halls in Las Vegas vary in price due to guest count and catering. Some will even let you bring your own food.

It's important to call around to make sure you are getting the best deal to stay within your budget, as these events can cost thousands.

The memories however, will be free.