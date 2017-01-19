Epicurean Charitable Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Epicurean Charitable Foundation (ECF) is inviting Clark County high school seniors to apply for its scholarship, providing full-ride scholarships for those who attend UNLV, or up to $48,000 per year, for those attending an out of state accredited post-secondary institution.
 
All students must be pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality, food and beverage, or culinary. The application can be must be received by March 13. 
 
Scholarship applicants must plan to obtain a bachelor's degree and be enrolled on a full-time basis with a major in hotel management, food & beverage, culinary or related programs.
 
Other qualifications include demonstration of financial need and a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
 
The application and more information about the scholarship can be found here.

