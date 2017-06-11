HELP of Southern Nevada celebrates four graduates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - HELP of Southern Nevada recognized four residents of the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center for obtaining their General Education Degrees Saturday.
The ceremony was held at the youth center on Las Vegas Boulevard near Owens Avenue.
Many of the teens were homeless at one point and others lived through rough conditions that made it difficult to study.
"Our kids are survivors. I tell them that every single day," said Meshayla Ennis, supervisor at HELP of Southern Nevada. "The simple fact that they've not only survived the streets, but they now have a diploma has made them a survivor."
For many of the students, it took four hours a day to get to school while they spent several more hours studying and looking for work.