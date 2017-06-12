Clark County School District provides summer resource information for parents

With the summer break underway, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is again providing parents with a list of activities and resources to help keep students active and safe.



Parents and students can visit ccsd.net/summer, a virtual one-stop shop containing information on a variety of topics including summer commencement, summer classes, year-round and Zoom schools, food service programs, Safekey and similar programs, back-to-school fairs, summer camps and even walking and biking trails in southern Nevada.



CCSD also reminds families and community members to be cautious while driving near school zones, as year-round schools will still be in session.



Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, CCSD students will begin classes two weeks earlier than the traditional start date. As a result of the new school year calendars, the first day of classes for all CCSD schools will be Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The move to an earlier start date also means that the school year will end earlier and the last day of classes will be on Thursday, May 24, 2018.



For more information and to view more summer resources, visit ccsd.net/summer.