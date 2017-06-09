EDC production company raises $162K for Nevada Boys & Girls Clubs

Insomniac, the company that produces Electric Daisy Carnival, helped raise over $162,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

The company partnered with eBay for Charity and Surreal to host the EDC Week Charity Auction and Surreal Sweepstakes. For the auction, fans were able to bid on prizes ranging from helicopter rides over EDC, meet-and-greets with DJs, and a chance to propose on stage at EDC. Sweepstakes prizes included riding the Artist Ferris Wheel with Marshmello and watching Major Lazer on stage.

“When we discovered we were going to be the recipients of this year’s EDC Week Charity Auction and Surreal Sweepstakes, we never imagined such an incredible outpouring of generosity and support,” said Andy Bischel, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. “With these funds, we will be able to enhance 14 fully developed art programs, buy supplies, and foster creativity for our kids across Southern Nevada.”

Since the launch of the EDC Week Charity Auction in 2015, Insomniac, eBay For Charity, artists and premier Las Vegas businesses have raised over $355,000 for local nonprofits including Culture Shock Las Vegas, The Shade Tree, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.