Pedicabs no longer banned in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A new mode of transportation is hitting the streets of downtown Las Vegas.



Passenger bikes, also known as pedicabs, used to operate illegally within Las Vegas city limits, according to Mary McElhone, the business license manager for the city of Las Vegas Department of Planning.



The city cracked down on them until a business owner convinced city officials to reconsider the alternate mode of transportation.



“What we’ve worked out with the city, I know, are the safest possible routes,” said Kyle Felleman, co-owner of Las Vegas Rickshaw.



For three years, Felleman has been working with city officials to finalize an ordinance allowing pedicabs to operate.



The ordinance, which passed in November, addresses safety concerns that presented problems for pedicabs in the past. For example, the bikes will be restricted from busy roads and companies will have to adhere to more regulations.



Las Vegas Rickshaw is now fully operational. Two other companies are expected to begin operating by next week, according to McElhone.