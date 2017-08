Fremont Street Experience will celebrate the life of late Linkin Park frontman, Chester Bennington, during a six-minute light and sound show representing the official worldwide premiere of Linkin Park’s new Viva Vision music video montage.

The premiere will be on Aug. 19 beginning at 8 p.m.



A compilation of the band’s shows will illuminate the pedestrian mall from 90 feet above while playing Linkin Park's hits “In The End,” “Burn It Down” and “Numb.”