Aug. 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and the City of Las Vegas has produced a fun parody music video featuring some our local thrift stores.



The video features city employees and the following stores: Las Veas Oddities & Antiques, Rockin' Bettie, Martin's Mart, ReBar and Opportunity Village.







The video also features a cover of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' song titled "Thrift Shop."