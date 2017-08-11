LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There's place in Las Vegas for Disney fans of all ages that's worth a trip to the Strip.

Step inside the Magical Memories Gallery inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and enter a world of Disney magic. From traditional to modern, you'll find all of the world-famous characters from Disney films in paintings and collectibles from a variety of artists.

The gallery is celebrating its grand opening this weekend and we spoke with one of its featured artists, Las Vegas resident, and voice of Disney's Belle Paige O'Hara. Her collection of paintings featuring Beauty and the Beast is currently on display. That's right, you may be surprised to learn that the voice of Belle also paints her too.

Paige O'Hara began painting as a young child and later sold her paintings to help pay for her schooling in New York. She first started painting Belle as gifts for friends and her work caught the attention of other Disney artists. When asked how memories of the character influenced her work, O'Hara said, "She is me in so many ways. Belle comes really naturally for me.”

Watch the full interview with Paige O'Hara below and learn about her plans for a special new series of Disney princess paintings.

During the grand opening weekend, August 11-13, you can meet more stars of Disney's Beauty and the Beast including Robby Benson (voice of Beast), Richard White (voice of Gaston), director Gary Trousdale, background artists James Coleman and animator of Belle, Mark Henn.

The gallery also features work from artists: Dave Bossert, James Coleman, Tennessee Loveless, James C. Mulligan, Tim Rogerson, John Ramirez and Michelle St. Laurent.

Schedule of grand opening events:

Friday, August 11 - Fundraiser for Candlelighters begins at 6 p.m. with the cast and crew of Beauty and the Beast.

Saturday, August 12 - The ribbon cutting begins at 11 a.m. including cake and photo opportunities. A question and answer panel with the Beauty and the Beast cast and crew begins at noon. Meet and greet opportunities and artist book signings will be going on all day.

Sunday, August 13 - A question and answer panel with the Beauty and the Beast cast and crew begins at 1 p.m. Meet and greet opportunities and artist book signings will be going on all day.

For serious Disney fans who want to add to their collection, prices in the Treasures canvas collection start at $150. Best of all locals can still get free parking at Caesars Palace with a Nevada drivers license.