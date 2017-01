Are you a local musician and dreamed of sharing the stage with a huge rock star and performing in front of thousands of people?



Here is your chance.



Bon Jovi is currently on tour. One of the stops includes the T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 25.



Bon Jovi is inviting musicians of every city that they are performing in to enter their Opening Act Contest.



Bands or performings are invited to submit a video and one performer or band will be chosen in each city to open for Bon Jovi.



Click here for more information.